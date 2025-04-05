"Unfair to say things that haven’t been going well" - Vikram Solanki's frank view on GT pacer ahead of IPL 2025 clash against SRH

Gujarat Titans (GT) Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki played down talks of fast bowler Mohammed Siraj being in a slump, adding that he had "performed outstandingly well" in whatever chances presented to him. Solanki felt that the 31-year-old pacer had been working hard with head coach Ashish Nehra, and the effort was now bearing fruit for him and the side.

The former England batter also praised Nehra's ability to instill confidence in the GT side, as he said [via News18]:

“(It has been) exactly the role he’s been playing, to be honest with you. He’s a fine bowler. It’s unfair to say things that haven’t been going well for him. He has performed outstandingly well when he has been given the opportunity."

“He obviously has a very good relationship with Ashish (Nehra) and I think that you’re seeing the fruits of his hard work and the work he’s doing with Ashish, the conversations he’s having with Ashish," Solanki said at a press conference on Saturday.

Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match for his performance in GT's last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru, claiming figures of 3/19 in four overs that helped restrict his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise to 169 runs.

The pacer, who was not part of India's victorious ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, said that he had worked on his fitness and corrected his errors during the break from cricket.

"I had been playing consistently, but during the break I corrected my mistakes and worked on my fitness. Once I was picked up by Gujarat Titans, I spoke to Ashish Bhai. He tells me to go enjoy your bowling and Ishu (Ishant) Bhai tells me what line and length to bowl. My mindset is to have belief and then the pitch does not matter," Siraj said after GT's victory over RCB on Wednesday.

Vikram Solanki wary of SRH despite losing run

GT will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have lost their last three matches of IPL 2025. Vikram Solanki, however, refused to take the 2024 runners-up lightly ahead of the fixture.

“You can sometimes fall into the trap of what’s gone on previously. We’re really minded of Sunrisers being a very capable and strong team with match winners throughout their line-up," Solanki said.

After starting the season with a win over Rajasthan Royals, SRH lost their next three matches to Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

