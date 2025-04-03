"Changed jersey from red to blue” - Emotional Mohammed Siraj opens up on playing against RCB at Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans' pacer Mohammed Siraj expressed his emotions at playing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after claiming the Player of the Match award on Wednesday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 31-year-old claimed to be emotional before the match but was fine after getting the ball.

Siraj was part of the Royal Challengers' setup from 2018 to 2024, but the franchise didn't retain him ahead of the auction for the 18th edition. In 87 matches, he had taken 83 scalps for them at 31.44 and played an integral role in them reaching the playoffs in 2021 and 2024. However, he has justified the Titans buying him for ₹12.25 crore in the auction.

Siraj, who claimed sensational figures of 4-0-19-3, credited the break in between as it give him the opportunity to rework on his skills and fitness. He said at the post-match presentation:

"I was a bit emotional. I was here for 7 years, changed jersery from red to blue and was emotional but once I got the ball I was fine. I am Ronaldo's fan and hence the celebration.

"I had been playing consistently, but during the break I corrected my mistakes and worked on my fitness. Once I was picked up by Gujarat Titans, I spoke to Ashish Bhai. He tells me to go enjoy your bowling and Ishu (Ishant) Bhai tells me what line and length to bowl. My mindset is to have belief and then the pitch does not matter."

On Wednesday, the Hyderabad-born cricketer dismissed Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, and Liam Livingstone. The wicket of Salt was particularly impressive as the Englishman had smacked him for a 105m six but Siraj came back by uprooting his off-stump the very next delivery.

Jos Buttler stars with the bat after Mohammed Siraj's heroics

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: IPL X)

With the Ttians being left to chase down 170, they lost Shubman Gill for only 14, but Jos Buttler and B Sai Sudharsan hardly let the pressure get to them. Josh Hazlewood nipped out Sai Sudharsan for 49, ending his 75-run stand with Buttler.

However, Buttler continued his assault on the home side as he brought up his fifty off only 31 balls with a maximum in the 15th over. The Englishman eventually stayed unbeaten on 73* to fire their side to an eight-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.

It is also RCB's first defeat of IPL 2025.

