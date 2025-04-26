"Unreal decline" - Fans react to Glenn Maxwell's flop show with the bat in KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's dismal run with the bat continued as he was dismissed cheaply in the team's IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday, April 26. The Australian batter scored just seven runs from eight balls after PBKS elected to bat first.

Maxwell walked out to bat when the visiting team were at 160/2 in 14.3 overs. While the platform was set, the swashbuckling batter failed to make a significant impact for his team.

The veteran batter was dropped from PBKS' playing XI for their previous two fixtures after a string of underwhelming performances. He got another chance to prove his worth, but endured yet another batting failure.

Maxwell was trolled by several fans on social media for his disappointing outing. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Another failure for Glenn Maxwell in IPL. Don't remember the last time he batted well. Unreal decline," commented a fan.

"The only player in IPL 2025 who always lives up to the expectation of the opposition team," wrote a fan.

"Hope I never see Maxwell playing in reds ever again," remarked another.

"GLENN MAXWELL LAST 14 IPL INNINGS : 7(8), 3(7), 1(2), 30(21), 0(1), 0(1), 16(5), 4(3), 0(4), 1(3), 0(2), 3(5), 0(1) Glenn Maxwell is most Over Ratted Player in IPL. His Worst performance is Continue," chimed in yet another.

Maxwell was signed by PBKS for ₹4.2 crore. However, he has yet to live up to the fans' expectations, amassing just 48 runs across six innings at an average of eight and a strike rate of 97.95.

Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Glenn Maxwell for the fifth time in eight innings

Maxwell perished to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the 17th over of PBKS' innings. He made room and looked to play the cut short off a seam-up quicker ball.

He was undone by the pace and the ball ended up hitting the off-stump. It is worth mentioning that Chakaravarthy dismissed Maxwell for the fifth time in eight IPL innings.

The 36-year-old has struggled to counter the crafty spinner. He has mustered 50 runs in 33 balls against him. The KKR spinner has consistently got the better of the dangerous batter in the league.

