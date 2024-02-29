UPW vs MI memes, WPL 2024: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

UP Warriorz (UPW) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) comfortably by 7 wickets in match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Wednesday, February 28, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It was the first win for UPW this season after two losses. On the contrary, the defending champions, MI, suffered their maiden setback after two wins.

Harmanpreet Kaur sat out of the game due to a niggle, with Nat Sciver-Brunt leading the MI side in her absence. After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians managed to reach a decent score of 161/7 in 20 overs. Opener Hayley Matthews (55) anchored the innings with a half-century, while a couple of other batters chipped in with mini contributions.

In reply, Kiran Navgire (57) hit a 25-ball half-century and put on a 94-run opening partnership with Alyssa Healy to set up a great platform for the chase. After their departure, Grace Harris (38*) and Deepti Sharma (27*) played cameos to finish the match in 16.3 overs.

Social media users enjoyed the clash between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz on Wednesday night in WPL 2024. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

"We are happy to get ourselves on the board" - UPW captain Alyssa Healy after win vs MI in WPL 2024

UPW skipper Alyssa Healy reflected on their first victory of the season during the post-match presentation, saying:

"Obviously we are happy to get ourselves on the board and that too against a strong team like Mumbai Indians. I am really happy how the girls made a comeback after the disappointing night last time."

On the promotion of Kiran Navgire up the order, Healy added:

"Well, apparently Kiran walked out to the boss last night and said that she wants to open. She has made a strong case of why she should be doing the job for us. Apparently not (on whether Navgire would have opened), but things happen for the good."

Healy concluded by disclosing the team's plans for the celebrations after securing the win:

"We will celebrate with the cake and Sophi Ecclestone is pretty excited about that."

RCB will lock horns with DC in the 7th match of WPL 2024 on Thursday, February 29 in Bengaluru.

