"Uske Chakkar Mein mujhe batting nahi mili nets mein" - Yuzvendra Chahal pokes fun at his Rajasthan Royals teammate

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has poked fun at teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal after the latter's prolific IPL 2023 season with the bat. The 32-year-old hilariously reflected that he doesn't get to bat in the nets due to the youngster.

Jaiswal became the first uncapped Indian batter to cross 600 runs, mustering 625 runs in 14 games at an average of nearly 50. The left-hander also smashed his maiden IPL hundred this year and smashed the fastest fifty (13 balls) in tournament history.

Speaking to News18, Chahal admitted that Jaiswal is an amazing player and that the youngster will only get even better, given the hunger he has.

"Uske Chakkar Mein mujhe batting nahi mili nets mein (I didn’t get to bat in the nets because of him) (laughs)”. He is a brilliant talent. I knew him before as well but closely watched him in the Rajasthan Royals squad.

"He has got a lot of potential and is a working hard-working guy. The best thing is that the youngster has a lot of hunger to score runs and learn as much as he can."

When asked about his bond with Jos Buttler, the leg-spinner added that they often talk and go for dinners in England.

"With Jos, I have a different bond. It’s not something that is just till the IPL. We do interact otherwise as well. We go for dinners whenever we go to the UK. We talk on video calls. He is like a brother to me, and when you make a bond like that with someone, it’s for whole life."

Buttler, one of the most integral members of the Royals team, won the Orange Cap in 2022 for scoring 863 runs in the season. However, the keeper-batter struggled for the most part in 2023, notably, registering four ducks.

"Dream come true" - Yuzvendra Chahal on becoming highest wicket-taker in IPL history

With 187 scalps in 145 IPL games and overtaking Dwayne Bravo for most wickets, Chahal said he loves to sit at the helm:

"Personally, I was really happy. I became the highest wicket-taker in the IPL, that was like a dream come true. When you play a tournament, you want to sit at the helm.

"I enjoyed myself a lot but was disappointed that it didn’t really go well for the team. But that happens and is part and parcel of the game."

The Haryana-born cricketer reflected on Royals' failure to reach the playoffs this year, suggesting that they didn't deserve to reach there, given their performances.

"Look, as I said this happens. We play 14 matches and that can happen. It’s not just with us, there are other teams as well who have gone through the same thing.

"They had performed in the first half, but the performance dipped in the second. I won’t give much excuses, but it’s just that we didn’t play well."

The inaugural IPL champions finished in fifth place with seven wins and as many defeats.

