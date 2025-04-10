“Uske jaisa insaan maine apne zindagi mein nahin dekha” - Honey Singh reveals his favourite cricketer during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Indian singer and music producer Honey Singh revealed veteran MS Dhoni as his favourite cricketer. Dhoni is playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ad

In a performance during his 'Millionaire Tour' in Kolkata on March 5, Honey Singh named two of his most favourite cricketers. He revealed that he first became a fan of former cricketer legend Sachin Tendulkar.

"Mai sabse tagda fan agar cricket mai hua hu toh woh Tendulkar Sir ka hua hu (If I have ever been a stronges fan of anyone in cricket, it has been of Sachin Tendulkar Sir)," he said.

Ad

Trending

After Tendulkar, he went on to reveal that he is a die-hard fan of MS Dhoni. He said he has never seen anyone like Dhoni in his life.

"Personally jab mai mila toh mai khatarnak fan ho gaya Dhoni paaji ka. Uske jaisa insaan maine apne zindagi mein nahin dekha. Samandar hai woh samandar (When I personally met Dhoni I became a die hard fan of his. I have never seen anyone like him in my life. He is an ocean)," Honey Singh said.

Ad

Ad

Dhoni has not only led India to multiple ICC titles but has also led CSK to five IPL titles in the past, becoming one of the most successful captains in the history of the league.

CSK struggle with poor start in IPL 2025

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have not had the kind of start they would have wanted in the 2025 season. While they began with a four-wicket win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, their campaign has gone south thereafter.

Ad

They lost the second game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by a massive margin of 50 runs. CSK then lost to Rajasthan Royals, followed by defeats against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

They now have just one win from five games and, with two points, are placed ninth on the table. Their next clash is at home against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, April 11. CSK will be desperate for a win as they aim to get their campaign back on track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More