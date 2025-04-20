“Usko saal ke 30 bat mil rahe hai” - LSG youngsters try to take Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat after IPL 2025 debut vs RR [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Arshin Kulkarni poked fun at Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s latest batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following the IPL 2025 game on Saturday (April 19) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In a video shared by the Royals on their social media handle, a fellow teammate was heard saying he already gets 30 bats a year as Kulkarni was demanding the 14-year-old's willow.

Sooryavanshi, 14, stunned the cricketing fraternity with some exquisite strokeplay on his debut, smashing three sixes and two fours in his 20-ball 34. The southpaw notably hammered the first ball he faced for a six. Sooryavanshi was eventually dismissed by Aiden Markram as Rishabh Pant stumped him.

Watch the hilarious exchange below as Kulkarni said:

"Yeh bat bahut accha hai" (I love this bat).

A teammate of Kulkarni's said:

"Usko saal ke 30 bat mil rahe hain" (He already gets 30 bats a year).

Kulkarni further said how the teenager is making a fool of people despite being only 14-year-old as Sooryavanshi said it's a repaired bat.

"14 saal mein logon ko paagal bana raha hai." (He is making a fool of us at 14 years of age)

The southpaw, who fetched ₹1.1 crore in the auction from the Royals, broke three records. He became the youngest cricketer to play in IPL history and the youngest player to hit a four and a six in the tournament history.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's heroics not enough as Rajasthan Royals lose another close game

Avesh Khan celebrates a wicket. (Credits: IPL X)

The teenage prodigy, who opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, stitched together an opening stand of 85 in only 8.4 overs, having been set 181 for victory. However, their middle-order batters failed to take responsibility, with only Riyan Parag emerging with a score of note as he made 39 off 26 balls.

With nine required from the final over, Shimron Hetmyer lost his wicket, leaving the Royals to score six off the last three deliveries. Avesh Khan bowled brilliantly to defend it and sneak a win for the Super Giants by two runs. Avesh also earned the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-37-3.

