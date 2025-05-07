Vaibhav Arora strikes early as Ayush Mhatre departs for a two-ball duck in KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Vaibhav Arora provided an early breakthrough for his team in their IPL 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. The speedster got rid of Ayush Mhatre for a two-ball duck to give his team a dream start. The wicket was of significance since Mhatre smashed 94 off 48 balls against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in his last outing. The 17-year-old was quite unfortunate this time around.
The dismissal came in the opening over of CSK’s run-chase. Arora bowled a back-of-a-length ball outside off and Mhatre went hard at it. He mistimed it straight to the point, where Harshit Rana completed a regulation catch.
What has happened in the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match so far?
Opting to bat first, KKR put up 179/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane led by example, scoring 48 runs off just 33 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries. The captain was ably supported by Sunil Narine, who scored 26 off 17 deliveries. Later, Andre Russell continued his red-hot form, smashing a quickfire 38 off 21 balls, hitting three sixes and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey remained unbeaten on 36 off 28, comprising a solitary six and four apiece.
Noor Ahmad spun a web for the Knight Riders batters, returning with exceptional figures of 4/31 in his quota of four overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Anshul Kamboj also shared one wicket apiece.
In response, CSK were reeling at 37/3, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. Urvil Patel (31 off 11) was the last batter to get out, caught by Varun Chakaravarthy off Harshit Rana's bowling.
Sixth-placed KKR must win the game to stay alive in the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs. The defending champions have 11 points in as many games. On the contrary, the Super Kings have been eliminated from the top four, securing just two victories in 11 matches.
