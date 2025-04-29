Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s video of practicing on his terrace during lockdown goes viral after century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's old video of him carrying out batting practice on his terrace from the Covid lockdown days has gone viral online after his scintillating century against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025. The 14-year-old boy from Samastipur in Bihar smashed a 35-ball century to help RR chase down a massive target of 210 without any hassles on Monday (April 28) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Vaibhav got a chance to open for the Rajasthan Royals side after their captain, Sanju Samson, was forced to sit out due to an injury. The youngster utilized the opportunity perfectly on Monday with a knock for the ages, hitting the second-fastest century in IPL history. Legendary Chris Gayle, with a 30-ball century, is the only one ahead on the list. En route to 101(38), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 11 sixes and seven fours, impressing everyone with his wide array of strokes.

After Sooryavanshi's latest batting heroics on the big stage, one of his practice videos from lockdown days has gone viral on Instagram, amassing over three million views and 100K likes.

You can watch the video below:

"It was unimaginable the way he scored"- Aakash Chopra on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after RR vs GT IPL 2025 match

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently heaped praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his breathtaking batting performance against GT in IPL 2025. Analyzing the youngster's knock in his latest YouTube video, Aakash Chopra said:

"His name is Sooryavanshi, he also did a job like that. You might ask yourself what you were doing when you were 14 years old. I was trying to reach close to Delhi cricket when I was 14 years old, and this kid is not just scoring runs in the IPL, he scored a hundred, and it was unimaginable the way he scored it."

Chopra continued:

"We talk about the bat swing and the fearless approach, but the thing I liked the most was that he was just playing the ball. Many times, when you come to a huge stage, you see the bowler - (Mohammed) Siraj, Krishna, Karamati (Rashid) Khan. He is not thinking about it at all. He is watching the ball, and he hits it for a six wholeheartedly and with full power if he feels he can do so."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

