Vaibhav Suryavanshi catches up with Rajasthan Royals star during ENGU19 vs INDU19 2025 series [In Picture]

By Dev Sharma
Published Jul 02, 2025 14:45 IST
England U19 v India U19 - 2nd Youth ODI - Source: Getty
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently part of the India U-19 squad for the series against England U-19 (Source: Getty)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi recently reunited with his IPL teammate Jofra Archer in England. The 14-year-old prodigy is currently part of the India under-19 squad for the ongoing five-match ODI series against England under-19.

Ad

Vaibhav has made a strong impression in the series so far. In the opening youth ODI on June 27, which India won by six wickets, the young left-hander blazed his way to 48 off just 19 balls, smashing three fours and five sixes.

He followed it up with 45 off 34 deliveries in the second ODI on June 30, striking five boundaries and three maximums. However, India narrowly lost that match by one wicket while defending a total of 291.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The two sides are set to meet again on Wednesday, July 2, in the third ODI at the County Ground in Northampton. Amid the action, the Royals took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of Vaibhav and Jofra Archer together in England, capturing a light moment between the two teammates.

Check out the picture here:

Ad

Meanwhile, Jofra is part of England’s squad for the second Test against India, which begins today at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, he has not been included in the playing XI, as the hosts have opted to stick with the unchanged, winning combination from the first match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a mark in IPL 2025 with his explosive batting performances

Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025, finishing ninth on the points table with just eight points. However, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a memorable debut season, showcasing his talent with some sensational performances.

The young southpaw featured in seven matches, scoring 252 runs at an average of 36.00 and an astonishing strike rate of 206.55. His standout innings came against Gujarat Titans (GT), where he smashed a breathtaking 101 off just 38 balls, including seven fours and 11 sixes. He also registered a half-century during the season.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications