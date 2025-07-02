Vaibhav Suryavanshi catches up with Rajasthan Royals star during ENGU19 vs INDU19 2025 series [In Picture]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi recently reunited with his IPL teammate Jofra Archer in England. The 14-year-old prodigy is currently part of the India under-19 squad for the ongoing five-match ODI series against England under-19.
Vaibhav has made a strong impression in the series so far. In the opening youth ODI on June 27, which India won by six wickets, the young left-hander blazed his way to 48 off just 19 balls, smashing three fours and five sixes.
He followed it up with 45 off 34 deliveries in the second ODI on June 30, striking five boundaries and three maximums. However, India narrowly lost that match by one wicket while defending a total of 291.
The two sides are set to meet again on Wednesday, July 2, in the third ODI at the County Ground in Northampton. Amid the action, the Royals took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of Vaibhav and Jofra Archer together in England, capturing a light moment between the two teammates.
Check out the picture here:
Meanwhile, Jofra is part of England’s squad for the second Test against India, which begins today at Edgbaston in Birmingham. However, he has not been included in the playing XI, as the hosts have opted to stick with the unchanged, winning combination from the first match.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a mark in IPL 2025 with his explosive batting performances
Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025, finishing ninth on the points table with just eight points. However, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a memorable debut season, showcasing his talent with some sensational performances.
The young southpaw featured in seven matches, scoring 252 runs at an average of 36.00 and an astonishing strike rate of 206.55. His standout innings came against Gujarat Titans (GT), where he smashed a breathtaking 101 off just 38 balls, including seven fours and 11 sixes. He also registered a half-century during the season.
