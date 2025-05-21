Vaibhav Suryavanshi signs autograph on young kid’s t-shirt after CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi signed an autograph for a young fan in the team hotel after his side's IPL 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, May 20, in Delhi. Digital creator Viral Bhayani uploaded a video of the same on Instagram.

Suryavanshi showcased his talent against the Super Kings, playing a match-winning knock of 57 off 33 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and as many sixes. The southpaw was the top scorer as the Royals chased down the target of 188 with four wickets to spare and finished the season on a high.

Watch the video here of the 14-year-old giving an autograph to a young fan:

The left-handed batter also has the best batting strike-rate in IPL 2025 so far at 206.55. He finished the season with 252 runs in seven innings, alongside a century that came against the Gujarat Titans.

"You start thinking maybe he's a bit of a slogger" - Aakash Chopra impressed by Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra observed clear development in Suryavanshi's batting during the course of his seven-match stint in IPL 2025. Chopra felt the youngster looked to blast the ball on every occasion initially, but started to rotate the strike well as the season progressed.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo Timeout, he stated:

"Initially when you saw him - and I've seen a lot of his clips and the clips that you end up seeing before the guy actually plays the IPL - [the videos] were all of him hitting sixes, just standing and just delivering, fast bowlers, spinners alike. And then you start thinking maybe he's a bit of a slogger, who just sees the ball and hits the ball and he's got no other gear. He has scored a lot of runs, but again, let's say it's [age] group cricket and all of that.

"And then he scored that century, takes centre stage and in that century also, he was just hitting. But now when you see him waiting patiently at the non-striker's end and that's exactly what happened today. When Yashasvi Jaiswal was hitting every ball for a four, he was patiently at the other end. He was, okay, 37-run partnership where he contributed only one. And then he waited and then he batted and he's happy to now rotate strike as well."

With the win over CSK, the Royals could well avoid the wooden spoon in IPL 2025. Chennai are currently last with six points and a game left, while Rajasthan have finished with eight.

