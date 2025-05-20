Vaibhav Suryavanshi touches MS Dhoni's feet in heartwarming gesture after playing a crucial role in RR's win over CSK in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals' opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a heartwarming gesture towards MS Dhoni by touching the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper's feat after their win in the IPL 2025 game on Tuesday in Delhi. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the youngster made the gesture when players of both teams were shaking hands.

Suryavanshi took another giant stride in his IPL career as he played a match-defining knock against the Super Kings. Along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, the left-hander gave the Royals a brisk start, stitching a 37-run opening stand only in 3.4 overs in pursuit of 188. The 14-year-old got to his half-century off 27 balls with a six off Noor Ahmad but was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin for 57.

Here's the video of Suryavanshi touching Dhoni's feet:

Although Ashwin dismissed Suryavanshi and Sanju Samson in the same over to peg the Royals back, the inaugural IPL champions still needed only 17.1 overs to chase down the target. Dhruv Jurel stayed unbeaten on 31 off 12 balls and hit the winning six, sealing a six-wicket victory.

"We lost one or two more wickets at the start" - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-game presentation, CSK captain Dhoni reflected that they lost one or two wickets more than they would have liked. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"It was a good total, Brevis' innings was really nice, taking risks, that's the phase we want to improve ... the run rate was up but we lost one or two more wickets at the start. Kamboj is good, he gets a lot of movement, his balls hit you harder than what you might expect, he's good ... he's done well, bowling three overs in the powerplay is tough."

With CSK's youngsters making excellent progress, the 43-year-old suggested that they shouldn't aim for a 200-plus strike rate all the time.

"They have to try for the consistency, but if you are looking for 200-plus strike rate then consistency is hard to get, they have the ability to hit sixes at any stage ... don't take pressure, when the expectations rise, learn from senior players and coaching staff. It's about reading the game."

The Super Kings' final game of the season is against the Gujarat Titans on May 25.

