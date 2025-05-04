Varun Chakaravarthy knocks over Dhruv Jurel for a golden duck with a wrong’un in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy was on a roll in the IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4. The 33-year-old struck twice to dismiss Dhruv Jurel and Wanindu Hasaranga for ducks in the same over of the match. Interestingly, he cleaned up the two batters with similar deliveries, bowling two googlies. He reduced the Royals to 71/5 while chasing a 200+ target.

Ad

The dismissals came in the eighth over of RR’s run-chase. Chakaravarthy bowled a floated delivery outside off, which turned the other way. Jurel didn’t read the googly as the ball entered the bat and pad gap to crash into the off-stump.

The spinner then bowled a tossed-up delivery outside off to Hasaranga, who tried to play it towards the covers. Like Jurel, the right-hander was beaten by the googly. The ball beat the inside edge before crashing into the off-stump.

Ad

Trending

Watch the videos below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Varun Chakaravarthy has been impressive with the ball for KKR in IPL 2025. He has bagged 12 wickets in 10 matches, barring the ongoing game. The Kolkata-based franchise had retained him for INR 12 crore after winning their third IPL trophy last year. The Karnataka-born spinner has 94 scalps in 81 games, excluding the ongoing fixture.

What has happened in the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match so far?

Batting first, the Knight Riders put up 206/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and skipper Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with 35 (25) and 30 (24), respectively, after Sunil Narine perished early. Angkrish Raghuvanshi also played a valuable knock, scoring 44 off 31 deliveries. Andre Russell provided a top finish, smashing an unbeaten 57 off 25 balls, hitting six maximums and four boundaries. He was ably supported by Rinku Singh, who slammed an unbeaten 19 off six balls, including two sixes and one four.

Ad

Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, and skipper Riyan Parag shared one wicket apiece for the Royals.

In response, RR were 90/5 after 11 overs, with skipper Parag and Shimron Hetmyer at the crease. With just three wins in 11 games, the Royals have already been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Follow the KKR vs RR 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More