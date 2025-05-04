Varun Chakaravarthy knocks over Dhruv Jurel for a golden duck with a wrong’un in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy was on a roll in the IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4. The 33-year-old struck twice to dismiss Dhruv Jurel and Wanindu Hasaranga for ducks in the same over of the match. Interestingly, he cleaned up the two batters with similar deliveries, bowling two googlies. He reduced the Royals to 71/5 while chasing a 200+ target.
The dismissals came in the eighth over of RR’s run-chase. Chakaravarthy bowled a floated delivery outside off, which turned the other way. Jurel didn’t read the googly as the ball entered the bat and pad gap to crash into the off-stump.
The spinner then bowled a tossed-up delivery outside off to Hasaranga, who tried to play it towards the covers. Like Jurel, the right-hander was beaten by the googly. The ball beat the inside edge before crashing into the off-stump.
Varun Chakaravarthy has been impressive with the ball for KKR in IPL 2025. He has bagged 12 wickets in 10 matches, barring the ongoing game. The Kolkata-based franchise had retained him for INR 12 crore after winning their third IPL trophy last year. The Karnataka-born spinner has 94 scalps in 81 games, excluding the ongoing fixture.
What has happened in the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match so far?
Batting first, the Knight Riders put up 206/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and skipper Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with 35 (25) and 30 (24), respectively, after Sunil Narine perished early. Angkrish Raghuvanshi also played a valuable knock, scoring 44 off 31 deliveries. Andre Russell provided a top finish, smashing an unbeaten 57 off 25 balls, hitting six maximums and four boundaries. He was ably supported by Rinku Singh, who slammed an unbeaten 19 off six balls, including two sixes and one four.
Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, and skipper Riyan Parag shared one wicket apiece for the Royals.
In response, RR were 90/5 after 11 overs, with skipper Parag and Shimron Hetmyer at the crease. With just three wins in 11 games, the Royals have already been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs.
