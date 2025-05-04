"Venkatesh Iyer is absolutely missing" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's issues ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has highlighted the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batting concerns ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He pointed out that Venkatesh Iyer hasn't lived up to expectations and wondered whether the exorbitant price tag is impacting the middle-order batter's performances.

Ad

KKR will host RR in Match 53 of IPL 2025 in Kolkata in the afternoon game on Sunday, May 4. With nine points from 10 games, the defending champions are placed seventh on the points table and might need to win all their remaining four league games to secure a berth in the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that the lack of runs from their middle-order batters, including Venkatesh, has been an issue for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Ad

Trending

"The five Rs they have, of which they have made one sit out, and have brought in another R, that is Rovman Powell, in his place, their collective form is not there. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is batting very well. Ajinkya Rahane is also contributing well, but the others have just gone missing from the middle," Chopra said (10:55).

Ad

"Venkatesh Iyer is absolutely missing. Is it the price tag or something else? It will be a big question when KKR finish this tournament and look towards the future, as to what happened to their ₹23 crore investment. Andre Russell - is it a lack of form, or does he not get a chance to do anything at the number he bats? Rinku Singh scored runs in the last match, but Rinku hasn't been seen playing like Rinku," he added.

Ad

Ad

KKR bought Venkatesh Iyer for ₹23.75 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The franchise's vice-captain has aggregated 142 runs at a below-par average of 20.29 in seven innings this season.

"The opening partnerships have gone missing" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's other issue ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will likely open for KKR in their IPL 2025 clash against RR. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Kolkata Knight Riders openers haven't been able to replicate Sunil Narine and Phil Salt's last season's performances.

Ad

"A big thread for KKR has been that the opening partnerships have gone missing. There was a time when Phil Salt used to be there with Sunil Narine, and Narine's batting avatar was unbelievable. The opening partnership never let the other things come to the fore," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the three-time champions' IPL 2025 campaign will likely be back on track if they resolve their opening issues.

Ad

"We never used to ask about Andre Russell's form, and Rinku Singh didn't used to get to bat at all. These two (Salt and Narine) used to play the first eight to 10 overs, but that's not happening now. That is one major box they need to tick. If that gets corrected, KKR's wagon will be seen coming closer to the track," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that the Rajasthan Royals, who are already eliminated from the playoff race, will look to be party spoilers in their remaining league games. However, he picked the Kolkata Knight Riders as the favorites heading into Sunday afternoon's match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More