Former India cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Wasim Jaffer hailed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer for his magnificent hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While Kaif termed Iyer a skillful backfoot player, Jaffer added that the left-hander single-handedly kept MI’s bowlers at bay. 28-year-old Iyer smashed 104 off only 51 balls in match number 22 of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He slammed six fours and nine sixes in his brilliant knock. Despite his ton, KKR went down to MI by five wickets. Iyer, though, walked away with the Player of the Match award for his knock.

The amazing effort topped the list Sportskeeda’s IPL 2023 ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’ from last week, powered by HDFCLife.com. Analyzing the brilliant innings, Kaif commented:

“He is a very good backfoot player. He has the skill and is very good at standing tall and hitting sixes. If your player from the top four is in form, it is a big plus for the franchise.”

With his fine knock, Iyer saved KKR from a batting collapse. HDFC’s Savings plans are similar to power hitters like Iyer in cricket - they can help you score big and secure your financial future. Trust HDFC Life to be your saving savior!

Terming scoring a T20 hundred as a big achievement, Jaffer added:

“Scoring a hundred in T20 is a big achievement in itself. It’s not a small thing and KKR needed that. Yes, Mumbai won the match easily, but Venkatesh Iyer carried the KKR innings on his shoulders.”

By scoring a ton, Iyer gave KKR solid returns on their investment in him, just like HDFC Life’s investment plans offer attractive returns.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Cameron Green’s 64* off 40 is second on the list of Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments from the last week. His knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) resulted in a 14-run win for the team. Sharing his views on the knock, Kaif praised Green for performing under pressure. He commented:

“He was under pressure because he had been picked up for a huge amount by MI. He played a complete knock, which will give him a lot of confidence. He found it tough initially as the pitch was slow, but he finished well.”

Green’s knock is an example of putting your money in the right place. HDFC Life offers a number of investment opportunities to grow wealth.

Jaffer opined that Green could be as good as Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja in the future. He added:

“He is still young, but he has the ability to become an all-rounder like Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja. His knock against Hyderabad must have eased his nerves a little bit. If Mumbai have to do well, it is very important for Cameron Green to succeed.”

Green’s success shows that you can get great returns on your well-planned investments. A good cricket player like Green anticipates the next move and acts accordingly. A smart investor plans for the future. Trust HDFC Life for expert investment advice!

“He has become a proven finisher now” - Kaif on Hetmyer

Rounding off the list of ‘Sar Utha ke Jiyo Moments’ is RR batter Shimron Hetmyer’s 56* off 26 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hetmyer’s knock led Rajasthan to a come-from behind three-wicket win. Praising the left-handed batter, Kaif said:

“He has become a proven finisher now. At Delhi Capitals, we sent him at No. 3 or No. 4, but the role is playing for RR now suits him. His knock came against Gujarat Titans, which is the best bowling attack in the tournament. The six he hit against Noor Ahmad… it is not easy to finish games under pressure.”

Jaffer added:

“Rajasthan Royals are utilizing him really well. Without a doubt, he is one of the best finishers.”

Hetmyer saved his team from defeat by overcoming a tough challenge to down GT. Learn from him and don’t be stumped by your financial future! With HDFC Life savings plans, you can hit a Hetmyer-like six every time."

Poll : 0 votes