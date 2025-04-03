Venkatesh Iyer clobbers four consecutive boundaries off Pat Cummins in penultimate over during KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer went all guns blazing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. The Eden Gardens played host to the match on Thursday, April 3. The record acquisition was at his blistering best to score a flurry of boundaries in the penultimate over of the innings to boost KKR's score.

Venkatesh Iyer had a sluggish start to his innings and was tottering at a run-a-ball 11 ahead of the death overs. He found some momentum with some boundaries off Mohammed Shami and Simarjeet Singh, and was up against Pat Cummins towards the end of the innings.

The left-handed batter began the 19th over with a brilliantly executed scoop shot against a short-pitched cutter. Despite no pace on offer, Iyer generated enough power to send the ball over the wicket-keeper's head for a four. He then hit a full-blooded pull shot, and once again had to generate all the power with the ball as Cummins continued to take the pace off the ball.

The next two deliveries, he switched power to timing and placement to hit boundaries on either side of the square. Cummins ditched the cutters to bowl fast and full to contain damage, but Iyer deftly hit them for boundaries. The perfectly executed yorker in the fourth ball was sent towards fine leg, while the wide yorker was hit to the third man boundary.

Have a look at Venkatesh Iyer's onslaught right here:

Venkatesh Iyer recorded the first fifty of his IPL 2025 season during his carnage in the penultimate over. The left-handed batter departed in the final over after scoring 60 runs off 29 deliveries. He tried to clear the long-on boundary off Harshal Patel's bowling, but could only find Aniket Verma in the deep.

"We have got a competitive score on the board" - Venkatesh Iyer after KKR finished with 200-6 against SRH in IPL 2025

Iyer extended the hitting spree into the final over as well after smashing Harshal Patel for consecutive boundaries to continue KKR's push towards the 200-run mark. After his dismissal midway through the over, the SRH pacer kept things tight to avoid conceding any more boundaries towards the end.

"The ball was holding on a little bit. It is on the slower side. We have got a competitive score on the board. I didn't get a lot of runs previously, so I wanted to start of understanding the pitch. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish played well and that helped me assess things. Domestic form helps a lot! It's nothing but opportunity for all of us and we have such great depth in India that it helps a whole lot for us," Venkatesh Iyer said during an interaction with the broadcasters after the innings.

The last time these two sides met at the Eden Gardens during IPL 2024, KKR had posted 208-7, and narrowly won the match by four runs.

