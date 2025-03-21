Venkatesh Iyer disrupts Phil Salt’s interview by throwing balls ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer was seen chucking balls and disrupting former KKR teammate and Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper batter Phil Salt's interview. A video of the same was uploaded on RCB's social media account.

Phil Salt and Venkatesh Iyer shared the dressing room with KKR last year. The two were influential in the franchise lifting their third IPL title. With KKR exhausting their retentions, they managed to buy back Iyer but lost out on Salt.

RCB interviewed Phil Salt and the English opener said:

"Venky, Venky is just throwing balls at us. I don't know why. Get ready for the first task, which is these guys."

Midway through his statement, Salt picked up a delivery thrown by Venkatesh Iyer and played it back to him with his bat. In the end, Salt playfully gestured it as a boundary. Take a look at the video of the same below:

Venkatesh Iyer and Phil Salt will be up against each other come March 22

Venkatesh Iyer and Phil Salt will face each other in the IPL opener on March 22 as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders gear up to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Iyer will continue to be a part of KKR, with the franchise shelling ₹23.75 crores, making him the third most expensive player in the mega auction held at Jeddah in November last year.

The Kolkata-based franchise sought to acquire Phil Salt but was done one better by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who managed to get his services for ₹11.5 crore. Head to head, the two teams have played 34 matches, with KKR winning 20 and RCB winning 14. The latter team have failed to win against KKR since 2022 and will be looking to set the record straight by winning the opening encounter.

