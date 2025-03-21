Video claims KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane ran to catch team bus as it was leaving without him [Watch]

A video doing the rounds on the internet claims that India batter and Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane missed the team bus as the side departed from the stadium back to the team hotel. Rahane was appointed as the skipper of the side and will be leading them this season.

After going unsold in the first round at the auctions, Ajinkya Rahane was acquired by KKR in the accelerated round at his base price of ₹1.5 crore. The Mumbai batter had previously played for the Kolkata franchise, scoring 133 runs in seven games and being left out of the side.

Ahead of the season opener on March 22, both teams (Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru) have been involved in practice routines at the Eden Gardens. However, a video claims that Rahane raced to catch the team bus as it was leaving without him from the venue.

Take a look at the video below:

How has Ajinkya Rahane fared as a captain in the IPL?

Rahane in discussion with a member from Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Ajinkya Rahane has led only 25 times in the IPL, leading Rajasthan Royals 23 times and the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giant on two occasions. However, his numbers as the skipper in the league do not bring about confidence, with the Mumbai batter having won only nine games and losing the remaining 16 matches.

Rahane took over as the skipper of Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and did a fine job as he led the side to their second trophy in the tournament's history. With a vast pool of Indian and international players by his side, he will hope that KKR can defend their title and join MI and CSK as the only teams in IPL history to have won the league twice in a row.

