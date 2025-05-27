Video of PBKS star accurately predicting about his team finishing in top two goes viral after IPL 2025 match against MI [Watch]

Star Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh's video where he accurately predicted about his team finishing in the top two has gone viral after their IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, May 26. The two teams locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

In a podcast on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel before the start of the IPL 2025, Shashank had predicted that PBKS would end in the top two. He said:

"Punjab Kings number one. Top two mai bol raha hu Punjab Kings one finish karega points table pe. Jis din 14th match hoga mai aapko message karunga ki sir aap please mera podcast wapas chalao (Punjab Kings number one. I am saying in top two, Punjab Kings will finish at one on the points table. The day the 14th match is over I will message you sir asking you to please play my podcast again)."

Check out the clip posted on X (formerly Twitter) below:

PBKS seal top two spot with win over MI

Much as Shashank Singh mentioned earlier, PBKS have sealed their position in the top two after beating MI in their final league stage match. Batting first, Mumbai posted a challenging total of 184/7 from their 20 overs.

However, Punjab made light work of the chase, scaling the target down in just 18.3 overs with seven wickets to spare. Priyansh Arya slammed a 35-ball 62 with nine boundaries and two sixes. Meanwhile, Josh Inglis also played a brilliant knock as he smashed 73 runs off just 42 balls including nine boundaries and three sixes.

At the moment, PBKS are at the top of the table after their big win over MI. They now have nine wins and 19 points from 14 games. They will play the Qualifier 1 and are just one win away from making it to the finals this season. It has been an exceptional campaign so far, making them serious contenders for the title.

