"Naam toh suna hi hoga" - Shahrukh Khan trends as Tamil Nadu beat rivals Karnataka in Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals

Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan stole the limelight as his side knocked rivals Karnataka out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy today.

N Jagadeesan scored a marvelous century as Tamil Nadu batted first, scoring 103 off 102 deliveries. He had good support from R Sai Kishore (61) and Dinesh Karthik (44).

Jagadeesan found the boundary nine times and also hit a maximum. But it was Shahrukh Khan who built on the platform built by the three to propel Tamil Nadu to a massive score of 354/8.

Coming in to bat in the 41st over, Shahrukh reached his half-century in just 25 deliveries and went on to finish unbeaten on 79 off just 39 deliveries. He smashed seven boundaries and six sixes in his blitzkrieg innings.

The target turned out to be too big for Karnataka and they folded for 203 to give Tamil Nadu victory by a margin of 151 runs.

Tamil Nadu got off to a great start with the ball, with Sandeep Warrier trapping Devdutt Padikkal LBW in the first over for a duck. From there on in, Karnataka never got a peek into the match as Tamil Nadu's bowlers kept chipping away at regular intervals.

Medium pacer Ragupathy Silambarasan was the pick of the bowlers, with four wickets for 36 runs in his eight overs, while Washington Sundar claimed three scalps for 43 runs in his nine overs.

Sai Kishore got a wicket to go with his half-century, while Manimaran Siddharth also got a scalp to his name.

Tamil Nadu are looking to complete the white-ball double this year, having beaten Karnataka in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) thanks to a last-ball six from Shahrukh Khan.

In the other quarter-final today, Himachal Pradesh chased down 208 to beat Uttar Pradesh by five wickets thanks to opener Prashant Chopra's 99. Saurashtra and Vidarbha will face off tomorrow in the quarter-finals, while Kerala will take on Services.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahrukh Khan wins plaudits for blistering knock

Twitter was abuzz with praise for Shahrukh Khan after his stunning knock.

After being one of the few bright spots for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, his last-ball six against Karnataka in the SMAT 2021 final saw his stock soar.

He has only continued to build on his successes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In six matches in the tournament, Shahrukh Khan has scored 194 runs at an average of 48.5, but what truly stands out is his strike rate of 186.5

This was his second half-century in the tournament and some of his scores in previous matches include a 35-ball 66 and a 12-ball 32.

Twitter was abuzz with praise for the finisher after Tamil Nadu's comprehensive victory. Here are the best reactions:

Edited by Arjun Panchadar