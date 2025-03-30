Vijay Shankar dives forward to pull off a stunner and send Wanindu Hasaranga back for 4 in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Vijay Shankar took a stunning diving catch to mark the start of his second stint with the franchise in style. The sublime acrobatic effort dismissed Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Wanindu Hasaranga for just four runs in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30.

Vijay Shankar made it to the playing XI for the first time this season, replacing Deepak Hooda in the process. CSK were on the backfoot for the majority of the innings after electing to bowl, courtesy of Nitish Rana's blistering innings. The five-time winners managed to claw their way back into the contest with the help of some wickets.

Wanindu Hasaranga was yet again promoted up the order to take down the spinners. The Sri Lanka international began on a dicey note against Noor Ahmad right away, before attempting a slog sweep against Ravindra Jadeja. The batter struck it in decent fashion, but got neither elevation nor distance.

Vijay Shankar had to come running in from the deep mid-wicket fence, and execute a dive forward to perfection in order to pouch the ball inches from the ground. Have a look at the stunning catch right here:

The on-field umpires sent the decision upstairs to confirm the legality of the catch. Replays confirmed that the ball did not make any contact with the ground, thereby marking the end of Hasaranga's brief stay at the crease.

CSK have had a mixed day on the field against RR so far in IPL 2025

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side had a horrid time on the field during their loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk recently. On that occasion, opposition skipper Rajat Patidar was dropped multiple times, which proved to be game-changing in the end.

CSK fielders pulled off brilliant catches to send back Dhruv Jurel and Wanindu Hasaranga against RR. But, all-rounder Jamie Overton dropped a sitter to hand Shimron Hetmyer a second life ahead of the death overs. At the time of writing, RR were placed at 166-6 after 18 overs.

