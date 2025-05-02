Vikram Solanki gives huge fitness update on Shubman Gill ahead of GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans' (GT) director Vikram Solanki confirmed that skipper Shubman Gill will likely play in the side's crucial IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. In their previous outing against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the 25-year-old was off the field in the second innings as GT lost by eight wickets.

Gill batted in the first innings and scored a brilliant 50-ball 84 to help GT post a massive 209/4 in 20 overs. However, during RR's run-chase, ace spinner Rashid Khan took over captaincy duties in Gill's absence.

Gill stated in the post-match presentation that the move was precautionary as he was suffering from slight back spasms.

On the eve of GT's clash against SRH, Solanki provided an update on Gill's participation in the contest at the press conference, saying (via India Today):

"His fitness, there was a bit of a back spasm. We’re just trying to be careful with it. He'll be at training today. We'll just see where he's at. We're reasonably confident that he's going to be OK."

GT will hope Gill can play the SRH game, given his incredible record at Ahmedabad and outstanding form thus far this season. The right-hander has scored 389 runs in nine matches at an average of 48.62 and a strike rate of 156.22.

"Must pay the due respect that SRH deserves" - Vikram Solanki

Vikram Solanki believes SRH pose a major threat to GT despite their sub-par run thus far in IPL 2025. After finishing as runners-up last season, SRH was among the pre-season favorites to qualify for the playoffs.

However, the Orange Army has struggled for consistency, with only three wins in nine outings. Nevertheless, SRH are coming off an impressive win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

"We must pay the due respect that SRH deserves. They are a very strong team. We will be conscious of the threat that they have. They've got match-winners across their team," said Solanki (via aforementioned source).

Meanwhile, GT suffered a stunning defeat in their previous game against RR, thanks to a breathtaking century by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Yet, Solanki does not believe his team is shaken by the loss, saying:

"Firstly, I don't think the team has been decimated or anything of the sort. We mustn't take any credit away from that young man. He played quite brilliantly. Of course, we could have done things differently. We could have bowled in a slightly more controlling manner, we could have sort of shut him down perhaps."

Despite the loss, GT are still in pole position to qualify for the playoffs with six wins in nine matches.

