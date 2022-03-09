"We have to be patient with the demands" - Vikram Solanki on Hardik Pandya's fitness ahead of IPL 2022 

Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki said that the franchise is satisfied with Hardik Pandya's progress regarding his fitness. Pandya will lead the new IPL team for the first time in a match against the Lucknow Super Giants, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, according to the IPL 2022 schedule.

The newly-formed franchise appointed Hardik Pandya as captain after acquiring the all-rounder prior to the mega auction. The 28-year-old's on-field role is yet to be determined as he continues to recover from an injury that prevented him from bowling long spells.

Solanki feels that Pandya is aware of the team's requirements for him to perform across all departments. In an interview with The Telegraph, the former England international said:

“Hardik is working extremely hard in all aspects of his game, from the rehabilitation and recovery point of view. He is conscious that he has to get up to speed with batting, bowling and fielding... He is on his path to recovery and playing a full part but we have to be patient with the demands.”

Solanki added:

“Remember, he is coming back from an injury. Hardik as a batsman is an exceptional addition to any team. But if we take batting, bowling, and fielding together, then he’s a complete package. But having said all that, we have to be conscious of his long-term plans. We are very happy with the way he is progressing.”

The all-rounder last featured for the national side at the T20 World Cup in late 2021. He was then dropped from the squad for the home series against New Zealand.

He began his rehabilitation work in Mumbai and will be a part of the ongoing 10-day fitness camp arranged by the BCCI at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Vikram Solanki trusts Hardik Pandya's leadership

Hardik Pandya will venture into a leadership role for the first time during the upcoming IPL 2022. The all-rounder has played under illustrious captains like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni over the course of his career.

Solanki believes that Pandya will have the backing of the entire support staff at the 2022 IPL as he attempts to bring the lessons from the best into his own style. Solanki added:

"We see in Hardik the qualities that can turn him into a successful and very fine captain. We have spoken a couple of times about his track record as far as winning IPL titles is concerned."

Solanki concluded:

“He has been part of our leadership group and has taken a lot of learnings from other captains like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni. He will use all that learning in developing himself as a captain and will be well backed by the support staff."

The 45-year-old also opined that Matthew Wade could be considered a potential opening partner alongside Shubman Gill. The franchise were hit with an early blow after opening batter Jason Roy pulled out of the tournament, citing bubble fatigue.

