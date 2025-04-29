Delhi Capitals (DC) leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam claimed the key wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Sunil Narine in the IPL 2025 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 29. The southpaw was caught plumb in front for 27, after a ball from Nigam hit Narine on the back leg and the umpire raised his finger.

Ad

The wicket, which fell in the seventh over, was a much-needed breakthrough for DC as both Narine and Ajinkya Rahane were looking threatening in the middle.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Anukul Roy included in playing XI as KKR opt to bowl in must-win clash against DC

Earlier, Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field first. The all-rounder cited dew as the reason behind the decision and felt that it looked like a slow pitch, which may not take turn later.

Ad

Trending

"We will field first, becomes easier to bat in the second innings because of the dew. We are playing with the same XI. I think it's a slow wicket, doesn't look dry. Think a 190-200 pitch. Will assess the conditions and try to restrict them to a lower total," Patel said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).

Ad

KKR made one change to the team, bringing left-arm spinner Anukul Roy to the playing XI. Rahane said that KKR were looking to take it one match at a time and were aware they needed to win each of their remaining five matches.

"We need to win five out of five, as simple as that. We are looking to play one game at a time and we will move forward accordingly. It's hard to read this wicket. Need to adapt to the conditions and assess quickly," Rahane said at the toss.

At the time of writing, KKR were 136/4 after 12 overs with Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More