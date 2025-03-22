"Virat was a huge part of that" - Andy Flower credits star batter for RCB’s fightback in IPL 2024 after horrid start

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower hailed Virat Kohli's contribution in their fightback in IPL 2024 after they found themselves at the rock bottom. The former Zimbabwe captain acknowledged that the 2024 edition was a very testing time for them and credited the leadership group for pulling them through.

The 36-year-old had served as the RCB captain from 2013 to 2021 and is still a vital part of the side despite not being captain. Having played for the same franchise since the inaugural edition, Kohli understands the team culture and dynamics. Despite Bengaluru losing seven out of their first eight matches, they reached the playoffs after winning six consecutive games. Nevertheless, Rajasthan Royals ended their run in the Eliminator.

Speaking on the BBC Stumped Podcast, Flower said Kohli in meetings, training and on the field is a sight to behold, elaborating:

"He's been brilliant to work with. It was great seeing him up close, in the dressing room, in meetings, in training, in competition. He's a really impressive guy, and last season was testing for all of us, particularly for the leadership group because we had such a bad start to the season.

"In our first eight games we'd lost seven of them - luckily we turned it round and part of the reason for that was the leadership from within the playing group and Virat was a huge part of that."

The Delhi-born cricketer will be brimming with confidence after scoring 218 runs in India's Champions Trophy winning campaign. The 2024 edition was the second time he had won the Orange Cap for his 741 runs, having previously done so in 2016. However, Kohli will be eyeing the trophy as RCB have missed out despite reaching the final three times.

"He's still extremely hungry" - Andy Flower on Virat Kohli

Andy Flower. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 56-year-old described the right-handed batter as a perfect role model due to everything he does in the game and added:

"When he leads, other people follow. He's a great role model for the way people train, he's still extremely hungry, he's brilliant in the field, and listening to him talk in a team huddle and in meetings, he knows the game inside out and he's an inspirational guy."

The Royal Challengers are eyeing a winning start to their campaign as they face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22 at the Eden Gardens.

