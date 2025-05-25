Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma offer prayers at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli, along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, visited the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers on Sunday, May 25. Their visit comes ahead of RCB’s upcoming IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), set to take place on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Anushka was also seen in the stands, cheering for RCB during their recent encounter against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, May 23, in Lucknow. Now, ahead of their final league-stage match, Kohli took a moment for spiritual reflection, visiting the temple with his 37-year-old actress wife.
Fans can watch the video here:
The Royal Challengers have already secured a spot in the playoffs and currently occupy third place on the points table with 17 points from 13 matches. Rajat Patidar’s team will be keen to win their final league game to improve their chances of finishing in the top two.
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow have been knocked out of playoff contention. Sitting sixth on the table with 12 points from 13 games, they will be aiming to end their season on a positive note by winning their last match.
Virat Kohli has amassed 548 runs across 12 innings in the IPL 2025 season
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have clinched a playoff spot, with their former captain Virat Kohli proving to be a key contributor with the bat. The opening batter has accumulated 548 runs in 12 innings, maintaining a remarkable average of 60.88 and a strike rate of 145.35, along with seven half-centuries to his name.
Looking ahead to their next opponents, Lucknow Super Giants, Kohli’s record against them is modest. In five matches versus LSG, the 36-year-old has scored 139 runs at an average of 27.80, with a strike rate of 120.87, including a half-century.
