Anushka Sharma spotted in the Ekana stands cheering in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, wife of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli, was spotted cheering from the stands during the team's IPL 2025 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match happened on Friday, May 23, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The 37-year-old actress was seen sporting a violet dress as she cheered for RCB from the stands. Fans can check out the pictures here:

Speaking of the game, SunRisers Hyderabad got off to a flying start with openers Abhishek Sharma (34) and Travis Head (17) putting up a 54-run stand in just 25 balls after being asked to bat first. Ishan Kishan came in at No. 3 and anchored the innings brilliantly, while Heinrich Klaasen (24 off 13) and Aniket Verma (26 off 9) chipped in with explosive cameos.

Ishan remained unbeaten, scoring a sensational 94 off 48 deliveries, laced with seven fours and five sixes, as SRH posted a formidable total of 231/6 in their 20 overs.

Chasing a daunting target, RCB started well with an 80-run opening stand between Virat Kohli and Phil Salt in just 43 deliveries. Kohli contributed a fluent 43 off 25 balls, while Salt impressed with a blistering 62 off 32, including four boundaries and five maximums.

At 167/3 after 15 overs, RCB looked firmly in the hunt with Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar at the crease. However, SRH bowlers turned the game on its head with a remarkable fightback, snatching the final seven wickets for just 16 runs. The Royal Challengers were bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs, falling short by 42 runs. Pat Cummins starred with the ball, picking up three wickets for the SunRisers.

“The intensity was not there initially” - Jitesh Sharma reflects on RCB's loss against SRH in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru endured a 42-run loss to SunRisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of IPL 2025, held on May 23. Reflecting on the team's performance, RCB stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma shared his thoughts during the post-match presentation:

"I think it was 20-30 extra runs. They played very well. I didn't have any answers for their attack. We were rusty. The intensity was not there initially. In the death, we were bowling more accurately. Right now, I haven't met David because I was upset I got out. Sometimes losing a game is a very good sign because you can check and analyse. The positive things are that everyone's chipping in. After this loss, we've got a setback to check [things] again. We'll move forward,” [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo].

RCB will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their final league stage match on Tuesday, May 27, in Lucknow.

