Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma play pickleball with Dinesh Karthik & wife ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Virat Kohli was seen playing pickleball with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, along with other Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammates and staff ahead of their upcoming IPL 2025 match. RCB play SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, May 23.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma played pickleball with RCB's batting coach and mentor, Dinesh Karthik, and his wife, Dipika Pallikal. Kohli can be seen sporting a blue oversized t-shirt and shorts, while the others can be seen in sports gear as well, enjoying the game.

In the post by RCB on Instagram, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, coach Andy Flower, director of cricket Mo Bobat, and all-rounder Romario Shepherd can also be seen enjoying the game.

Below is the Instagram post by RCB -

RCB's match against SRH, originally meant to be their final home game of the season, has been shifted to the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, keeping Bengaluru's weather conditions in mind. Their previous home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned without the toss taking place due to persistent rainfall.

Returning fresh, Virat Kohli will aim to carry his form

As the IPL 2025 season was temporarily suspended for a week earlier, RCB will return to play their first game post the resumption (with the game against KKR being washed out with a single ball bowled).

They have already qualified for the playoffs and are second on the table with eight wins and 17 points from 12 matches. With two more league stage games remaining, RCB will look to finish in the top two.

Virat Kohli, who has been among their top performers this season, will be expected to carry his form as he returns fresh after the break. The right-hander has scored 505 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63.12 at a strike-rate of 143.46 with seven half-centuries to his name.

It will be important for the star batter to carry the same form that he has displayed so far in the remaining two league stage games. RCB will be keen to finish in the top two and have a stronger chance of making it to the final as they aim to win their maiden IPL title.

