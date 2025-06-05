Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma return to Mumbai after RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran batter Virat Kohli, along with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, returned to Mumbai on Thursday, June 5, following the team’s victory celebrations in Bengaluru. Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB clinched a thrilling six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After the entire squad traveled to Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 4, for a grand victory celebration, the star cricketer was spotted at Mumbai airport the next day, June 5, returning to the city with his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, during the victory celebrations, huge crowds—estimated to be in the lakhs—gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, leading to a stampede-like situation. According to The Hindu, the tragic event resulted in 11 deaths and left 33 people injured.

The veteran batter also expressed his sorrow over the tragic losses and injuries, sharing a message on Instagram, writing:

"At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Virat Kohli showcased exceptional batting form during IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 18-year wait for an IPL trophy by clinching the 2025 title after defeating Punjab Kings. Nearly every player in the squad made valuable contributions, with star batter Virat Kohli leading the charge. Kohli played in all 15 matches, scoring 657 runs at an impressive average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, including eight half-centuries.

Overall, the 36-year-old remains the leading run-scorer in the tournament’s history. The Delhi-born cricketer has played 267 matches, all for RCB, amassing 8,661 runs at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85, including 63 half-centuries and a record eight centuries to his name.

