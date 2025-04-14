Virat Kohli asks Rahul Dravid not to walk towards players after RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli made a heartwarming gesture towards Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid after the two teams met in a hard-fought IPL 2025 clash in Jaipur on April 13. Dravid, on crutches, walked towards the RCB players post-game for a customary handshake.

However, Kohli asked the former Indian head coach to stop, telling him that the players would themselves walk to him for a handshake. For the uninitiated, Dravid suffered an injury while playing cricket in his hometown of Bengaluru before the IPL started.

Here is a video clipping of Kohli's kind gesture to Dravid after the RCB-RR encounter:

It is worth remembering that Kohli made his IPL debut under Dravid for RCB in 2008. Dravid also coached Team India for almost three years, with Kohli playing a prominent role across formats.

Dravid's tenure culminated with the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Kohli played a massive role in the victory, with a Player of the Match award in the final against South Africa for a 59-ball 76.

Virat Kohli starred with the bat in RCB's resounding win over RR

Before his endearing gesture to Dravid after the contest, Virat Kohli tormented RR on the field with the bat. After RCB restricted RR to a sub-par 173 for 4 in 20 overs, the 36-year-old mastered another run-chase in style.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 62 off 45 deliveries with four boundaries and two maximums, helping RCB win by nine wickets in the 18th over. The champion batter was involved in a match-winning opening partnership of 92 in 52 balls with Phil Salt, who scored a 33-ball 65.

Kohli is off to a sensational start in IPL 2025, scoring 248 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 143.35 in six outings. His three half-centuries have all come in RCB victories this season.

Meanwhile, RCB's win over RR was their fourth in six games, propelling them to third on the points table. It also helped RCB maintain their perfect away record with a fourth win in as many matches. However, they have lost both of their home games thus far this season.

RCB will look to set their home record straight in the encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 18.

