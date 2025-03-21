Virat Kohli asks security staff to get poster from young RCB fan, signs it in team bus [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli extended a kind gesture to one of his young fans by giving an autograph after a practice session. The iconic cricketer is in Kolkata with the RCB contingent, preparing for the opening match of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the high-octane encounter on Saturday, March 22.

A X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video to give fans a glimpse of Virat Kohli's recent activity off the field, which made the day of a young kid. In it, a little fan could be seen requesting an autograph from Kohli. The latter told him to wait and then asked the security staff to bring the poster from the kid before signing it on the team bus.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"I think Virat Kohli one more time"- Aakash Chopra predicts RCB's top run-scorer ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently predicted Virat Kohli as the leading run-getter and Josh Hazlewood as the most prolific wicket-taker for RCB ahead of IPL 2025. In a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' he said:

"Who will score the most runs? I think Virat Kohli one more time. He is the guy who makes the most runs for this team. Who will pick up the most wickets? If Josh Hazlewood plays all the matches, then Josh Hazlewood. That's what I am thinking."

Chopra also opined that RCB assembled a decent batting unit this season and is not too dependent on the top three like in the past. Analyzing the Royal Challengers' batting unit, Chopra said:

"They have once again assembled a good batting lineup if you consider pedigree and explosive ability. They didn't use to have too much difficulty in batting and won't have it now either. However, it's not that everything is in the top three. We have seen many times that there is a lot in the top three and nothing after that. It has been their problem repeatedly but it doesn't seem to be the case this time. They have intentionally tried to have a little bit of depth."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

