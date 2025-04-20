Virat Kohli celebrates aggressively in front of Shreyas Iyer before having an exchange after RCB's win vs PBKS in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Virat Kohli celebrated aggressively in front of Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat them in IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 20. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur hosted the contest.

After being asked to bat first, PBKS set a target of 158 for RCB, following a dismal performance from their batting unit. Royal Challengers stalwart Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock of 73* (54) in the company of Devdutt Padikkal (61) to complete the chase for his team in 18.5 overs.

Jitesh Sharma finished the game in style with a six against part-timer Nehal Wadhera in the penultimate over. Virat Kohli, at the non-striker's end, turned to the opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer and celebrated animatedly before having an exchange with him.

You can watch the interaction between the duo in the posts below:

"Very important win for us!"- Virat Kohli after his POTM performance in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash

Virat Kohli received the Player of the Match award at the post-match presentation for his responsible half-century in the chase. Reflecting on the importance of the win for RCB, Virat said:

"Very important win for us! Two points can make a big difference at this stage of the tournament. I wanted to accelerate, but as Salty (Phil Salt) did not get going today, I tried to stay in there for as long as possible to let the others know that they can go for their shots. There is always a temptation to keep going for it, but you also need to assess the conditions. So, I tried to use my experience and keep it going."

Kohli continued:

"It is also key to understand the strengths of the others around. We had a really good auction this time. We have Romario Shepherd and Tim David who can hit lots of sixes in no time. That is something we missed previously. Also, the overall composition is really good."

Virat Kohli is currently third on the orange cap list, scoring 322 runs from eight games at an average of 64.40, including four half-centuries.

