Virat Kohli clicks pictures with fans at Chepauk, signs autographs ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli took time out for the fans to sign jerseys and click pictures with them after the practice session at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. A video of the same surfaced on social media as fans were going berserk at catching his sight and were competing for Kohli's attention.

The 36-year-old lived up to the hype in the IPL 2025 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens last Saturday, striking a match-winning half-century to take the Royal Challengers over the line. Notably, a security breach had also occurred in the match as a fan fell onto the star batter's feet before being dragged away by the authorities.

Watch the video as fans try to get autographs from Virat Kohli and click pictures with him:

With the right-handed batter set to be up against MS Dhoni as the Royal Challengers face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next match, the crowd is expected to turn up in massive numbers. He also has a good record against the Super Kings, scoring 1067 runs in 34 matches at 36.79 with nine half-centuries.

"What a great career it's been so far" - Marcus Stoinis hails Virat Kohli

Marcus Stoinis. (Image Credits: Getty)

Australian and Punjab Kings all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has played alongside Kohli, hailed the Indian legend for being an example for the youngsters on all fronts. Speaking to PTI after Punjab's win over Gujarat Titans, Stoinis said:

"We've known each other for a long time. We've got a mutual friend in Perth that has known him for a long time as well. So that's sort of how that relationship started. But yeah, what a great career it's been so far. It's definitely not finished. And then a whole new phase of the fitness side of things as well that he inspired in the Indian set-up to now mentoring the new kids on the block. And he's got his family now as well. I think all of those phases have served a purpose, not only for himself, but as a mentor for the wider public and the cricket community. So always hats off to him, to be honest."

Punjab will face RCB on April 18 for the first time in IPL 2025.

