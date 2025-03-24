Virat Kohli comes out of Chennai airport to massive cheers ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was seen coming out of Chennai Airport with the rest of the contingent on Monday (March 24) as the fans greeted him with massive cheers. In a video shared on X by @Trend_VKohli, the veteran batter was wearing a red shirt, black pant, white cap, and black shades and was seen boarding the team bus at the airport.

The Delhi-born cricketer was in his element in the IPL 2025 opener when the Royal Challengers faced defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an away game last Saturday. The night opened with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan inviting him onto the stage by referring to him as 'King of 22 Yards' as they both shook a leg to the song 'Jhoome jo Pathaan'. He was also quite energetic on the field as RCB restricted KKR to 174.

Watch the below video as fans shout 'Ee Sala Cup namde':

Later, he opened with Phil Salt as they stitched together a 95-run stand to break the back of the run-chase. Although Salt departed for 56, the former RCB captain saw their side over the line with an unbeaten 59 and reached his half-century off 30 balls. Nevertheless, Krunal Pandya took the Player of the Match award for earlier taking figures of 4-0-29-3.

Virat Kohli is only one of two players to score over 1000 runs vs Chennai Super Kings

Virat Kohli raises his bat. (Credits: Getty)

With the Royal Challengers set to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 28 at the M.A. Chidamabram Stadium, it's worth noting that the right-handed batter has accumulated 1067 runs in 34 IPL matches vs the Yellow Army. Only Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 1105 is more than Kohli's against the Super Kings.

However, with the former Royal Challengers skipper needing only 39 more runs to cross the number, he could do it on Friday. The Super Kings opened their campaign with a nervy four-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, March 23, and will be looking to assert their authority further at home.

