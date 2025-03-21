Virat Kohli discusses batting with Australian fast bowler during RCB practice session for IPL 2025 [Watch]

India and Royals Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting ace Virat Kohi was recently seen talking about batting with Australian pacer and fellow teammate Josh Hazlewood. Kohli has been a part of RCB since the IPL's inception in 2008.

Ad

Hazlewood, who was acquired by the franchise in the mega auction before the 2022 season, played 12 matches and picked up 20 wickets. His next season was affected by injuries, with the pacer playing just three games and picking up three wickets. He missed the entire 2024 season due to personal commitments and was bought back by RCB in the recent mega auction.

During practice at the Eden Gardens yesterday (March 20), Kohli and Hazlewood were seen having an interesting discussion. The Aussie could be seen moving onto the back foot and playing mock shots while Kohli stood there listening with bat in hand.

Ad

Trending

Take a look at a video of the same below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood will be expected to play big roles for RCB in IPL 2025

RCB had a torrid start last season where they lost seven of their first eight games and were at the bottom of the points table. However, a comeback for the ages was scripted where they won six matches in a row and dramatically sealed a place in the playoffs. Virat Kohli, who was RCB's and the league's top scorer last season, will be expected to play a similar role this time as well.

Josh Hazlewood, who has 23 wickets in 15 matches for RCB during his previous stint, will be needed by the franchise in the front and backend of the bowling innings. The 34-year-old is coming off a calf injury and it will be interesting to see whether the RCB management start him immediately or ease him into the side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback