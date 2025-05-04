Virat Kohli drops absolute sitter and lets the ball go for a boundary in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli displayed a shocking piece of fielding, dropping an absolute sitter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The IPL 2025 humdinger took place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Kohli, generally a fantastic fielder, let the ball through his hands and leaked a boundary at a crucial juncture of the game.

The moment occurred in the 19th over of the innings sent down by veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With the former Indian skipper stationed on the on-side, Jadeja hit the ball delivered on middle and off almost into the fielder's hands. The 36-year-old had got to the ball well in time, getting himself into a good position. However, he seemed to have taken his eyes off the ball, and it went straight through his hands.

Watch the massive moment here:

While that over went for 14 runs, including a six as well, Bhuvneshwar had left another 15 for Yash Dayal to defend. There was more drama in the 20th and final over, including a waist-high no ball, but Dayal held his nerve to seal a narrow two-run victory.

Virat Kohli crosses 500 runs and becomes the Orange Cap holder

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Earlier in the night, Super Kings captain MS Dhoni had elected to bowl first. However, the powerplay was a forgettable one for the five-time champions as Kohli and Jacob Bethell went hammer and tongs on the opposition.

The former RCB skipper, who had come into the game with 443 runs in IPL 2025 under his belt, went on to slam 62 off 33 deliveries. He raised his tally to 505 in the tournament and now has the Orange Cap. While the veteran's opening stand of 97 in 10.5 overs with Jacob Bethell laid the foundation, the real momentum came from Romario Shepherd.

The West Indian all-rounder clobbered 53 off only 14 balls and slammed 33 in an over off Khaleel Ahmed's bowling to lift RCB to 213/5. The 114-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Ayush Mhatre kept the Super Kings in the contest, but they failed to cross the finish line.

