Virat Kohli fired up as Krunal Pandya ends Faf du Plessis' struggle in DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli was fired up after taking Delhi Capitals opener Faf du Plessis' catch as his struggle came to an end in IPL 2025. It came in their clash on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kohli took a simple catch at the boundary line but couldn't control his excitement as the Royal Challengers broke a vital partnership.
The dismissal occurred in the 10th over of the innings as left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya threw in a tossed up delivery at leg stump. The former South African captain looked to go down the ground but miscued the shot to long-on, and the 36-year-old took the catch comfortably.
Du Plessis had missed the last few matches due to an injury and came for this match. However, he found it far from easy to get going and eventually fell for 22 off 26 deliveries with only two boundaries to his name.
Chance for Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter of IPL 2025
Meanwhile, the former Royal Challengers' skipper has the opportunity to take over as the leading run-getter of IPL 2025. He started the game with 392 runs this season so far, making him the third-highest run-scorer. Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav became the Orange Cap holder. His 28-ball 54 propelled him to 427 runs in IPL 2025, moving past B Sai Sudharsan's tally of 417.
As far as RCB's bowling performance goes, they delivered a solid one after Rajat Patidar won the toss and inserted the Capitals to bat. Their squeeze in the middle overs particularly proved to be effective, refusing to let a set KL Rahul get away. However, it was after Rahul's wicket that the Capitals raised the tempo, with Tristan Stubbs chipping in with a 15-ball 34. The home side eventually stretched their score to 162/8 on a slow Delhi wicket.
A win for either of the sides will propel them to the top of the points table.
