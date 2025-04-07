Virat Kohli gently punches Jasprit Bumrah in the chest during fun banter in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli engaged in a fun banter with Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL 2025 clash between the two sides at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7. In a highly anticipated clash between two of the best cricketers of the generation, Kohli struck the first blow with a brilliant maximum off Bumrah.

Ad

However, in the pacer's second over, the duo indulged in a fun physical exchange with Kohli jokingly punching Bumrah. After RCB skipper Rajat Patidar defended a ball from Bumrah, the pacer mocked a throw at Kohli's end before the shoulder barge between the two.

Here is a video of the fun moment between Kohli and Bumrah:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kohli played an authoritative knock of 67 from 42 deliveries with eight boundaries and two maximums. It was his second half-century of the IPL 2025 season and first after the 59* in RCB's opening game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

As for Bumrah, the pacer was on the sidelines with a back injury since the final Test of the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in January. He was finally cleared after missing the first four MI games of the season and immediately returned to the playing XI for the ongoing clash against RCB.

Ad

Virat Kohli's heroics propel RCB to massive total against MI

The highly anticipated RCB vs. MI clash has lived up to its billing in the first half of the contest. Despite losing Phil Salt in the opening over, Virat Kohli and Devdutt went hell for leather with a 91-run second-wicket partnership off just 52 deliveries.

Skipper Patidar later took matters into his own hands with a brilliant half-century off 25 balls. His onslaught helped RCB cross the 200-run mark as they finished at 221/5 in their 20 overs.

MI are in desperate need of a win to resurrect their campaign after losing three out of their first four matches. As for RCB, they came into this clash with two wins in three outings and will look to break a winless streak against MI in Mumbai since 2015.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More