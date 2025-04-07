Virat Kohli gently punches Jasprit Bumrah in the chest during fun banter in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli engaged in a fun banter with Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL 2025 clash between the two sides at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7. In a highly anticipated clash between two of the best cricketers of the generation, Kohli struck the first blow with a brilliant maximum off Bumrah.
However, in the pacer's second over, the duo indulged in a fun physical exchange with Kohli jokingly punching Bumrah. After RCB skipper Rajat Patidar defended a ball from Bumrah, the pacer mocked a throw at Kohli's end before the shoulder barge between the two.
Here is a video of the fun moment between Kohli and Bumrah:
Kohli played an authoritative knock of 67 from 42 deliveries with eight boundaries and two maximums. It was his second half-century of the IPL 2025 season and first after the 59* in RCB's opening game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
As for Bumrah, the pacer was on the sidelines with a back injury since the final Test of the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in January. He was finally cleared after missing the first four MI games of the season and immediately returned to the playing XI for the ongoing clash against RCB.
Virat Kohli's heroics propel RCB to massive total against MI
The highly anticipated RCB vs. MI clash has lived up to its billing in the first half of the contest. Despite losing Phil Salt in the opening over, Virat Kohli and Devdutt went hell for leather with a 91-run second-wicket partnership off just 52 deliveries.
Skipper Patidar later took matters into his own hands with a brilliant half-century off 25 balls. His onslaught helped RCB cross the 200-run mark as they finished at 221/5 in their 20 overs.
MI are in desperate need of a win to resurrect their campaign after losing three out of their first four matches. As for RCB, they came into this clash with two wins in three outings and will look to break a winless streak against MI in Mumbai since 2015.
