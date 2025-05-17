Virat Kohli gets annoyed with RCB anthem during training ahead of IPL 2025 match vs KKR: Reports

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli expressed his displeasure with the team anthem being played during training ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). As IPL 2025 resumes, RCB host KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 17.
During a training session ahead of the game, Virat Kohli was unhappy with the team anthem being played at the ground during practice, according to a report by Cricbuzz. Kohli, who was batting during training, was annoyed by the sound system.
"Nearly an hour and a half into RCB's training session at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Friday, Virat Kohli joined the batting group for a hit. A couple of crisp straight drives and pull shots later, there was a brief break in play. He wasn't happy. His arrival to the practice pitch, even in an empty stadium, coincided with the sound system blaring the RCB team song. He conveyed his annoyance to enough people around him to shut it down and restore silence, interspersed with the sound of the ball hitting the bat and the ambient conversations," the report stated.
Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket and will be seen playing competitive cricket for RCB after the announcement.
All eyes on Virat Kohli in RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 clash
As mentioned above, Virat Kohli will be seen in action for the first time for RCB during their clash against KKR in IPL 2025 after announcing his Test retirement. All eyes will be on the star batter as he will be playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Kohli has been in top form with the bat in the ongoing IPL season. He is RCB's leading run-scorer with 505 runs from 11 games at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46.
He has also scored seven half-centuries, with all of them coming in a winning cause this season. As a result, RCB have also done well, winning eight out of their 11 games and are placed second on the table with 16 points. With three games to go, they are not just on the verge of qualifying but also have a chance to finish in the top two.
