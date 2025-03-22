Virat Kohli grooves to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' With SRK during IPL 2025 opening ceremony [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli was seen grooving with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan during the opening ceremony of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the batting star looked a little awkward doing the step.

Actress Disha Patani and renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal also performed to light up the opening ceremony at the iconic venue. However, the moment of the night was arguably the way the Bollywood superstar introduced the right-handed batter during the ceremony, calling him the 'King of 22 Yards'.

The 36-year-old was seen shaking his legs to a dance number 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' as the veteran Bollywood actor requested him to. SRK told him and bowed down:

'Please mere Pathaan waale gaane ka ek step karke dikha do. (Please perfrom one step from my movie Pathaan's song)"

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has established himself as the best batter of the generation across formats despite his recent consistencies in red-ball cricket. The Delhi-born cricketer amassed 741 runs in 15 matches in IPL 2024 to win the Orange Cap for the second time in his career.

The former Royal Challengers skipper is also the highest run-getter in IPL history with 8004 runs.

"He is always full of energy" - Piyush Chawla on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla hailed Virat Kohli's consistency in tournament history and the willingness to give his everything on the field every time he steps in.

Chawla told ANI:

"He is somebody who has always delivered for his team. If you see the numbers, the number speaks for itself. And strike rate, we talk about so much. But his strike rate is always good at 130 plus, 140. But for me, Virat Kohli, even when he will step onto the field, will give his 200%. He is putting his body on the line. That is the kind of character Virat Kohli is. He is always full of energy. And he is ready to do something special for the team all the time."

The Royal Challengers, meanwhile, have won the toss and elected to field first against the Knight Riders in Kolkata.

