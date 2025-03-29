Virat Kohli has heated chat with Chennai bowler as Ravindra Jadeja laughs after CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli had a heated chat with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Khaleel Ahmed after the conclusion of the IPL 2025 match on Friday (March 28) at the Chepauk Stadium. An interesting incident took place during the first innings of the match when Virat Kohli opened the innings for RCB with Phil Salt.

On the first ball of the third over, Khaleel Ahmed bowled a full delivery to Kohli, who missed and was stuck on the pads in front of the stumps. The left-arm pacer was confident that it was out and started his celebrations while appealing.

However, he calmed down after the umpire turned down the appeal. Khaleel then convinced the CSK captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, to take a DRS review, which proved to be a mistake as the ball was pitched outside the leg stump.

A fan shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) of Virat Kohli's heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed in the dugout region, with Ravindra Jadeja laughing beside him. Kohli was spotted expressing his displeasure about something from the match to Khaleel, who was trying to clear the air.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

Virat Kohli scored 31 runs as RCB register a 50-run victory in IPl 2025 clash vs CSK

RCB went on to score a decent first-innings total of 196/7 in 20 overs with the help of contributions from Rajat Patidar (51), Phil Salt (32), Virat Kohli (31), and Tim David (22*). Their bowling unit then performed collectively to restrict CSK to 146/9 in the second innings to win the game comprehensively.

Reflecting on the win at the post-match presentation, RCB captain Rajat Patidar had the following to say:

"I think it was a good total on this surface. It wasn't easy for the batters to hit boundaries and sixes easily. It's always special playing at Chepauk. The way they support the team is great. It's always amazing to play in their home ground as they support every team. We were targeting around 200 runs.

"We knew it wasn't easy to chase. My goal was clear, as long as I was there, I needed to maximize every bowler. I don't think so, it was the same line up like the previous game so it was the same. This track was pretty much helpful, I knew I could use my spinners earlier."

RCB will next face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday (April 2).

