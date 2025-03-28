Virat Kohli hugs former CSK star during throwdowns ahead of IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli hugged former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between the two teams. The match is set to be played in Chennai on Friday, March 28.

Virat Kohli was spotted close to the boundary with his gloves on and bat in hand, taking regular throwdowns before the start of the game. Suresh Raina, who is commentating for Star Sports, was present just behind Kohli.

As Kohli saw Raina walking towards him, he shook hands with his former India teammate and also hugged him before going back to taking throwdowns. The moment can be seen in a video posted by a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) below:

Virat Kohli has been in solid form coming into RCB's IPL 2025 clash against CSK. In their opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders, the right-hander slammed an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls at a strike-rate of 163.89.

He will be expected to carry on from where he left off against Kolkata and come good for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the highly anticipated match against CSK.

Virat Kohli's record against CSK

Against CSK, Virat Kohli has played 33 matches in the IPL so far and has scored 1053 runs at an average of 37.61 with nine fifties. Kohli certainly loves playing against Chennai and has scored consistently against them over the years.

Looking at his record specifically at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the star RCB batter has played nine matches here against CSK and has scored 304 runs at an average of 33.78 with two fifties to his name.

RCB last won an IPL game against CSK in Chennai back in 2008 during the inaugural edition of the league. Chennai have beaten them in eight games since and the visitors will be hoping to break the jinx this time around.

For them to be able to do so, Virat Kohli will have a massive role to play with the bat. Both teams have won their opening games, which makes this contest even more interesting.

