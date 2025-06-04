Virat Kohli joyfully hugs Ravi Shastri after RCB beat PBKS to win IPL 2025 title [Watch]

A jubilant Virat Kohli ran into Ravi Shastri to hug him after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their long wait to capture the coveted IPL trophy. In a video that surfaced on social media, the 36-year-old jumped on the former Team India head coach as his wife, Anushka Sharma, couldn't control her amusement.

Having been part of the franchise since 2008 and delivering countless match-winning performances, Kohli ended his quest to lay his hands on the IPL trophy. The veteran top-scored for RCB in the final in Ahmedabad against Punjab Kings with 43 off 35 deliveries. Although the score of 190 looked slightly below par at the halfway stage, the Royal Challengers gave their everything in the field to sneak in a six-run victory.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Both Kohli and Shastri have worked together for several years, sharing a brilliant coach-captain relationship. Under their watch, the Indian Test team had secured some of the most sensational away victories, including a series triumph in Australia in 2018-19. With both at the helm, India also never lost a home Test series.

Virat Kohli finishes IPL 2025 as the third-highest run-getter

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Although the Delhi-born cricketer looked slightly off-colour with the bat on the night of the final, he finished yet another season with over 600 runs. His tally of 657 runs is the third-highest in IPL 2025 behind Gujarat Titans' B Sai Sudharsan (759) and Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav (717).

Chasing a stiff 191, the Punjab Kings had begun their chase in a sedate manner but lost their way in the middle overs. All-rounder Krunal Pandya bowled brilliantly to stifle the opposition and claimed the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-17-2. Shashank Singh unleashed three sixes off the final four deliveries, but Josh Hazlewood had sealed the win in the first two balls itself.

Pandya has now claimed the Player of the Match award in two IPL finals for two different franchises.

