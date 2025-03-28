Elated Virat Kohli jumps on Josh Hazlewood's back to celebrate Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli jumped on new-ball bowler Josh Hazlewood as they celebrated Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket with gusto. It happened in their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The right-handed batter was quite elated as the Aussie cricketer was on fire with the ball.

The dismissal occurred in the second over of the CSK innings as Hazlewood shared the new ball with the returning Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With Gaikwad miscuing a pull shot, all he managed was a top edge. Manoj Bhandage ran in from deep fine leg to take the catch, and the Super Kings skipper had to walk back for a duck. It was also the second wicket of the over for the New South Welshman as he got Rahul Tripathi to hole out to mid-wicket.

Watch Virat Kohli's and Josh Hazlewood's celebration here:

The 34-year-old was one of the auction's most expensive overseas buys as the Royal Challengers had shelled out ₹12.50 crore on him. The right-arm seamer was equally magnificent in the IPL 2025 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders, snaffling figures of 4-0-22-2 as RCB eventually won by seven wickets.

Virat Kohli scores a laboured 31 but RCB amass 196 against CSK

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: RCB X)

Meanwhile, Kohli struggled to find his rhythm against the Super Kings as the three-pronged spin attack of Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja kept testing him. Noor eventually dismissed the former RCB captain for 31 off 30 deliveries.

However, it didn't stop the visitors from amassing an imposing 196 in 20 overs. Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal's early onslaught did wonders. Skipper Rajat Patidar cracked a 32-ball 51 to give their side the much-needed momentum. Towards the end, Tim David clobbered three consecutive sixes off Sam Curran to lift the Royal Challengers to 196/7 in 20 overs.

However, the Super Kings had already lost six wickets for 80 runs at the time of writing this, putting them on the brink of a massive defeat.

