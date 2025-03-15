Virat Kohli lands at Bengaluru airport with tight security ahead of joining RCB camp for IPL 2025 [Watch]

Veteran batter and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli arrived at Bengaluru airport with tight security ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The season opener will see RCB take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22.

The 36-year-old was last seen in action during the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on March 9 in Dubai. India defeated the Black Caps by four wickets while chasing 252 to claim the title under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Kohli had a solid tournament with the bat, scoring 218 runs in five innings at an average of 54.50, which included one fifty and one century.

With the 2025 IPL approaching, the veteran batter has arrived in Bengaluru and will be joining RCB's camp shortly.

Here’s a video of Virat Kohli at Bengaluru airport:

Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in the tournament's history, with 8,004 runs in 252 matches at an average of 38.66, including 55 fifties and eight centuries. He also holds the record for the most runs in a single season, having scored a record-breaking 973 runs in 16 innings during the 2016 edition, at an average of 81.08, which included seven fifties and four centuries.

“You've shown everyone what it takes to lead this amazing franchise” - Virat Kohli’s heartfelt praise for Rajat Patidar as RCB's new captain

On February 13, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced Rajat Patidar as their new captain for IPL 2025. Former captain Virat Kohli acknowledged the weight of the responsibility but noted that the right-hander has earned the role.

In a video shared on RCB's official X account, Kohli remarked:

"I'm here to inform everyone that Rajat Patidar is going to be the new captain of RCB. To grow into this role, of course, it is a big responsibility and I have done this for many years. Faf's done it for the last few years. To be seen as the guy who will take this franchise forward, I am sure this is a great honour for you. I am very very happy for you. You've earned the right to be in this position and I am sure you will grow from strength to strength."

"I have seen Rajat evolve as a player in the last couple of years as a player, got the chance to play for India. His game has improved many levels in the last couple of years. The way he has led his state team as well and the responsibility he has taken, you've shown everyone what it takes to lead this amazing franchise," he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli remains the player with the most matches as captain for RCB, having led the team in 143 games.

