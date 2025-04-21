Virat Kohli laughs away with Harpreet Brar after allegedly heated exchange during PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Despite Virat Kohli and Harpreet Brar allegedly having a heated exchange during the IPL 2025 game between the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday (April 20) in Mullanpur, the duo bonded well after the fixture. In a video shared by Punjab Kings on social media, Kohli and Brar were seen laughing with one another beyond the boundary line.

In a video posted by the franchise on X, the 36-year-old seemingly had a fiery exchange with the left-arm spinner, telling him:

"20 saal ho gaye, tere coach ko bhi jaanta hoon" (It's been 20 years, I even know your coach).

However, the conversation between them afterwards was hunky-dory.

Watch the video here as Kohli also met Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and shook hands:

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper stayed unbeaten in yet another run-chase, scoring a 54-ball 73 as the visiting side chased down 158 comfortably. The 103-run partnership off only 69 deliveries with Devdutt Padikkal set the bedrock for the seven-wicket win and it proved to be their fifth away victory of IPL 2025.

"I thought Dev made a difference today" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Image Credits: IPL X)

Following the match, the Delhi-born cricketer stated that he shouldn't have gotten the Player of the Match award in the first place, claiming that Devdutt Padikkal's 35-ball 61 gave them that much-needed impetus. He said, as quoted by India Today:

"The mindset has to be to get 2 points in every game. I wanted to accelerate more. I thought Dev made a difference today, this award should go to him, I don't know why they have given it to me. I try to stay there, holding one end up and try to accelerate later. There always is a temptation to keep going in the same way."

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will next lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, April 24, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

