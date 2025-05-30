Virat Kohli makes a special gesture to Anushka Sharma after PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified May 30, 2025 00:19 IST
2025 IPL: Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli signalled 'one more' to his wife Anushka Sharma, who was sitting in the stands of Mullanpur Stadium during Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 against the Punjab Kings on Thursday, May 29. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the Bollywood actress acknowledged it with a delightful smile.

Ad

Kohli, who has been part of the franchise for 18 years and played in their three finals, will get to be part of the fourth as RCB demolished Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Mullanpur. After Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets each to bowl Punjab Kings out for 101 in 14.1 overs, Phil Salt thrashed an unbeaten half-century to take Bengaluru to the final of IPL 2025.

Kohli, whose energy levels were sky-high throughout the match, gestured to his wife that there was only one more match to go for them to lift the trophy. Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

As for Kohli's batting, the veteran began his innings with a picture-perfect pull shot for a boundary off Arshdeep Singh's bowling. However, Kyle Jamieson got the better of him as the Kiwi seamer drew a nick through to the keeper. With 614 runs, the Delhi-born cricketer is now the fifth-highest run-getter this season.

RCB reach their first final since 2016

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Image Credits: Getty)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Royal Challengers have also reached their first final since 2016 when they sustained a narrow defeat of eight runs to the SunRisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ad

RCB's first final was in 2009, when the Deccan Chargers beat them by six runs. This was followed by Chennai Super Kings defeating Bengaluru by 58 runs in the decider in 2011. Having yet to win the trophy, Rajat Patidar and Co. will be keen to break the franchise's jinx.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings could come against Bengaluru yet again in the final, provided they win the Qualifier 2 clash on June 1.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications