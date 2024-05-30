"Virat Kohli might want to be the leader again" - Aakash Chopra on players RCB should retain ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Aakash Chopra reckons Virat Kohli should be the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) first retention ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. He also feels the former RCB skipper might be willing to take back the captaincy role next season.

RCB reached the playoffs in IPL 2024 after an incredible comeback but were knocked out by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator. Kohli was the Orange Cap winner in the recently concluded season. The opener amassed 741 runs at a strike rate of 154.69 in 15 innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Kohli should not only be RCB's first retention but might also be keen to take back the leadership position.

"One guy to retain is Virat Kohli. Of course, he comes as the first retention and you need to keep Virat Kohli with you, both Bengaluru and Kohli believe that. So I am seeing another three-year retention. For all we know, Virat Kohli might want to be the leader again, or else you have to go shopping for a leader," he said (3:15).

The former India opener doesn't see the Bengaluru-based franchise retaining Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson.

"I feel Faf du Plessis might not be on the retention list for the simple reason that you are looking at a three-year future and Faf is not getting younger by the day. It's a pivotal moment where you have to decide between immediate future and long-term gain," Chopra explained.

"So Faf might be released there. I don't think they would want to retain Glenn Maxwell at all. They will say tata bye-bye. Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson - tata bye-bye to everyone," he added.

With 438 runs at a strike rate of 161.62 in 15 innings, Du Plessis was RCB's second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. Maxwell had a horror run this season, aggregating 52 runs at a dismal average of 5.78 in nine innings.

Ferguson picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 10.62 in seven innings this season. Joseph managed a solitary scalp and conceded an average of 11.89 runs per over in three games.

"They might be able to build their team around Cameron Green" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's other potential retentions

Cameron Green performed decently as an all-rounder in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Cameron Green as the second player RCB might want to hold on to.

"One more player they might want to retain is Cameron Green because they might be able to build their team around Cameron Green, and Cameron Green is the kind of all-rounder that if he goes into the auction, he will take 14-15 crores. Although they couldn't get him to bat where he should have, he is a bowler and batter and hits decently," he reasoned (4:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator named Rajat Patidar and Mohammed Siraj as the other players the three-time finalists might consider retaining.

"Think about Rajat Patidar, whether you want to retain him. If he goes into the auction, he will also go for five to six crores. Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj - maybe Mohammed Siraj and that's about it. I don't think this team needs to retain anyone apart from them. Three or four max, they would neither want to retain more people than that nor use the 'Right to Match' card for them," Chopra elaborated.

Patidar smashed 395 runs at a strike rate of 177.13 in 13 innings in IPL 2024. Siraj picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 9.18 in 14 games.

