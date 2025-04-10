Virat Kohli perishes to Vipraj Nigam for 22 as Mitchell Starc takes a stunning catch in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam claimed the big wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the M.Chinnasway Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 10.

Kohli mistimed a shot on 22 and was caught superbly by Mitchell Starc at the long off boundary in the eighth over of the innings to give Nigam his first wicket of the match.

The dismissal left RCB placed in a precarious position at 74 for 3 after seven overs. Opening batter Phil Salt got RCB off to a blistering start, making 37 runs in 17 balls but was run out after a mix-up with Kohli in the fourth over of the innings.

Devdutt Padikkal's stay in the middle did not last for long as he was caught by Axar Patel off the bowling of Mukesh Kumar for 1. The onus fell on Kohli to take RCB to a defendable score, but his dismissal meant that despite a tough powerplay, it was DC who were on top at this stage of the innings.

Faf returns for RCB vs DC

Earlier, DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first. The all-rounder confimed the return of Faf du Plessis to the playing XI in place of Sameer Rizvi. He also confirmed that KL Rahul, who had opened the batting in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, April 5, would bat in the middle-order on Thursday.

"We will bowl first. My fingers are fine, protecting it, but if needed, I will bowl all four overs. Faf is fit, he's in and (Sameer Rizvi) Rizzie is out. We've decided on our order and KL will bat in the middle-order. Spinners will have a role here, but the fast bowlers can also take wickets. They'll have to play thee roles they've been selected to do, we've two good leg-spinners, they're our attacking options, we have defending options as well, so we'll have to play according to whatever the match situation demands," Axar said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).

At the time of writing, RCB were 105 for 5 after 13 overs with captain Rajat Patidar (24 runs off 20 balls) and Krunal Pandya (2 runs off 3 balls) in the middle.

