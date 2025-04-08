Virat Kohli plays with a balloon and throws it at the crowd after MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli was seen playing with a balloon while walking up to the dressing room after the conclusion of the IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians on Monday, April 7. RCB registered a narrow 12-run victory over MI at the Wankhede Stadium and moved to third position on the points table.

Virat Kohli set up the platform for a big total for the Royal Challengers in the first innings with a brilliant knock of 67 (42) in the top order. Rajat Patidar (64 off 32), Jitesh Sharma (40* off 199), and Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 22) utilized it and powered the visiting team to a massive total of 221/5 in 20 overs. It proved sufficient as RCB bowlers restricted MI to 209/9 to seal the win.

An X user shared a video on the social media platform X, in which Virat Kohli can be seen returning to the dressing room after the match. The iconic cricketer played with a balloon before throwing it into the crowd while walking up the stairs at Wankhede Stadium.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"He also came with intent"- Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli after his half-century in RCB vs MI IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed RCB's batting performance in the IPL 2025 match against MI and credited Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, and Rajat Patidar for doing the job for their team. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' he said:

"Virat Kohli also scored runs. There was an interesting trivia that this was his first fifty off less than 30 balls. I was surprised. He also came with intent and hit a six off the first ball he faced from (Jasprit) Bumrah. Jitesh batted incredibly well in the last match and did so in this match as well. In my opinion, he has hit the shot of the tournament. He swept a Trent Boult ball, which was almost a yorker, for a six - outstanding."

Chopra also reserved special praise for RCB captain Rajat Patidar, who won the 'Player of the Match' award for his splendid knock. Chopra said:

"The biggest headline is Rajat Patidar, the captain, and Rajat Patidar, the batter. What a guy. He is not a celebrated Indian cricketer. He played for India but was then dropped. You were made the captain of a huge franchise, and there was responsibility on you. Mumbai had game plans against him, but he demolished all of them. In terms of hitting form, no Indian batter is playing better than him in the middle overs."

